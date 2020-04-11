Mrs. Coletta Jo Wheeler, 81, of Madisonville, died April 9, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer and related surgery. She was born Oct. 11, 1938, to the late Hershel and Margaret Browning of Nortonville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Howard Hayden Wheeler Jr.
Mrs. Wheeler was a member of the Madisonville Christian Church, a 50-plus-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a former magistrate in Hopkins County. She was a hospital volunteer for 21 years and a well-known face at the information desk. Mrs. Wheeler worked for many years at Goodyear in the administrative offices and also at the Kentucky State Highway Department from which she retired. She was an officer in the Madisonville Business and Professional Women for many years.
Mrs. Wheeler is survived by daughters Alysia (David) English of Big Canoe, Georgia, Kim (Rick) Jones of Casper, Wyoming, and Jill (Scott) Ilario of Isle Of Palms, South Carolina; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Sharon Browning (Gerald) Martin of Columbia, Tennessee; a brother-in-law, Steve (Sandra) Wheeler of Madisonville; a sister-in-law, Barbara Wheeler Ashby of Hixson, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She has been placed into care with Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. A memorial service will be planned when the COVID-19 situation improves. Interment will be with her spouse at the Hopkinsville Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
