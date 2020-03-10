Lavern Alvey, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, March 5, 2020 at the Hartford House in Owensboro, KY.
Mrs. Alvey was born June 26, 1933 in Muhlenberg Co., KY to the late Elvis Lee Ford and Gertie Uzzle Ford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Alvey, one sister, and four brothers.
Mrs. Alvey was a member of Praise Temple Apostolic Church. She spent her life as a ministers wife and attended and worked for several churches across Western Kentucky.
She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Ray of Slaughters and Reba (Tim D) Bell of Madisonville; one son, Danny Alvey of Madisonville; one brother, Virgil (Gail) Ford of Owensboro, KY four grandchildren, Robert (Brandy) Ray of Newburgh, IN, Ginger (Kevin) Ranes of Slaughters, Bradley (Mesha) Ray of Slaughters, and Justin (Katy) Bell of Evansville, IN; and six great grandchildren, Mason Ray, Spencer Ray, Addison Ray, Seth Ranes Raygan Ranes, Laci Jo Ray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford House in Owensboro. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.