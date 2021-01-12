Jeff Hulse, 62, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville.
Jeff was the head meat cutter at Kroger in Madisonville.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Rhew Hulse; mother, Eulene Johnson Hulse; father, Oral Kent “OK” Hulse; son, Corey Hulse; sister, Debbie Padgett.
Private service: Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Visitation: From noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
