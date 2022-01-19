Jonathan Dennis Love, 58, passed away in Louisville and entered Eternal Life Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Jonathan was born January 14, 1964, and raised in Madisonville. He will be remembered as a man of many talents, a compassionate heart, and his fervent competitive spirit. He spent more than 25 years as a golf professional with the PGA and later found great joy working with his Costco team in Louisville at their Bardstown Road location. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, Dad, Opa, son, and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Chris Rasmussen Love; sons, Brandon M. Baxter, Justin C. LoTempio, and J. Austin Love (Julie); grandchildren, Hayden, Kellen, Shyla, Denver, and Silas; parents, Jerry and Ann Love; brother, Dr. Jeff Love (Heidi); and sister, Jan Palmer.
Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. EST Friday and 9-10 a.m. EST Saturday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in honor of his life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. EST Saturday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Oakley Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Manitou, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
