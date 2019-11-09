Naomi Burklow Hughes, 102, of Madisonville and formerly of Providence, peacefully passed away, Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born March 7, 1917 to the late Mina Lorene Brooks and Leonard Roy Burklow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Francis Hughes; a daughter, Anna Carole Myers; a son-in-law, Paul Albert Armstrong; three brothers, Clarice Leroy Burklow, Cleadus Elmo Burklow, and Carl 'Tobby' Burklow; and three sisters, Edna May Burklow, Glendola 'Dodie' Boswell, and Wanda Evelyn York.
She was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel, Commonwealth Ambassador, and Kentucky Centenarian. Her 100th birthday celebration was well attended by family and friends, and recognized by four U.S. Presidents, four Vice-Presidents, two First Ladies, two U.S. Senators, five U.S. Representatives, 38 Governors, numerous state and local officials, and a dozen celebrities/entertainers. The Senate of the Commonwealth of Kentucky was adjourned in honor of her 100th birthday on March 7, 2017, as adopted by Senate Resolution No. 128.
Mama Hughes will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had great fashion sense and was concerned with style and appearance until the very end. She was an excellent cook and her home was impeccably kept. She enjoyed life's simple pleasures such as family, nature, poetry, and music. She had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing throughout her entire life. She lived a life of purpose and was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Naomi is survived by her daughter, Lamoine Hughes Armstrong; four grandsons, David (Shelley) Armstrong, Jon (Emily) Armstrong, Brad (Hannah) Myers, and Andrew (Stephanie) Myers; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Paul Armstrong and Alexandra Ell Armstrong; a son-in-law, Tom Myers; several nieces and nephews; and her devoted caregiver and steadfast companion, Doris Moore.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with David Armstrong and Rev. Jack L. Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the service begins on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Armstrong, Jon Armstrong, Brad Myers, Andy Myers, Matthew Paul Armstrong, Joey Cupp, and Deon Perkins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Burklow, Martin Boswell, Johnny Boswell, Alan Boswell, Tim Boswell, Kevin Boswell, Kenneth Presley and Laddie Pride.
