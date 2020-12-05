Frank V. Versnick 85, of Madisonville passed away on December 3, 2020 at The Paragon in Madisonville. He was born December 21, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Henry C. Versnick and Katherine Smahaj Versnick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Cunningham Versnick and one brother, Henry Versnick. He is survived by two daughters, Valerie (David) Threlkeld of Madisonville, KY; Cindy (Rick) Hueneke of St. Charles, IL; five grandchildren, Lauren Threlkeld Bush, Morgan Threlkeld, Sarah Hueneke, Zachary Hueneke, and Ellie Hueneke; one sister Martha (Bob) Waldrop of St. Petersburg, FL, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Frank’s father, Henry immigrated to America from Czechoslovakia in 1913 with his three brothers, George, Wally, and Stanley and their parents, Henry Sr. and Georgiana. As young men, Henry and George founded Versnick Brothers Automotive and Versnick Oil and quickly turned it into a thriving business, repairing the cars Henry Ford was rapidly pushing off the assembly line only 10 miles away in Highland Park. Frank attended Wayne University, but his father had a vision to expand the business south and relocated his family to Madisonville in 1955. They established their business in the middle of town on N Main Street, where Versnick businesses flourished until the 1990’s.
While continuing to work with his father, Frank served for twelve years, from February 1957 until his honorable discharge in June 1969, as a Captain in the Army National Guard. During this time, he met and married Nancy Cunningham and together they built Ky Rest Haven now Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation located on N Seminary Street. In the entrepreneurial spirit of Frank’s family, they went on to expand their long-term healthcare business to include six long term care facilities in KY. Together, the couple traveled to every continent but Antarctica and “retired” by reinventing the businesses on North Main yet again into a family play center, travel agency, and movie rental.
Frank served his community for more than fifty years as an active member of the Madisonville Lions Club and the Jaycees and was an avid golfer and UK basketball fan. He loved meeting his breakfast buddies two mornings a week to solve the world’s problems in an hour.
A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial to follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Due to COVID-19 guidelines as set forth by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky all funerals are to be held privately. The family appreciates your understanding.
Honorary pallbearers are David Threlkeld, Rick Hueneke, Zachary Hueneke, John-Morgan Bush, and Michael Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madisonville Lions Club (505 Hospital Drive, Madisonville) or The Salvation Army (805 McCoy Avenue, Madisonville).
