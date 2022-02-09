David G. Morrow, 82, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, passed away, with family by his side, on February 1, 2022, in Barrington, Illinois. He was born on March 7, 1939, in Madisonville.
David was a member of First United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake for 49 years, serving on many committees and singing bass in the choir. He was also the founding member of the Blended Ages Southern Gospel Quartet. He retired from AT&T in 1989 after 25 years of dedicated service. Following his retirement, he participated in Civil Air Patrol, was the head flight instructor at Northern Illinois Flight School at Lake in the Hills Airport, and was co-owner and lead flight instructor at Blue Skies Flying Service at Lake in the Hills Airport for many years. He also served his country with honor as a member of the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961.
David was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and attended many air shows put on by EAA. He was also a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and was part owner of a Cessna 170 which he and his partners spent many years rebuilding.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Pa, and a lifelong servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
David is survived by his daughter, Lori (Brian) Adcock of Crystal Lake, Illinois; his son, Brian Morrow of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and his grandchildren, Grace Adcock and Silas and Rebekah Morrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Kosie Morrow, and his wife of almost 50 years, Betty Jo Morrow.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on February 12 at First United Methodist, Church Crystal Lake, Illinois, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 a.m. If unable to attend in person, please visit David’s tribute page at www.davenportfamily.com for a link to join in on the service via zoom.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Journey Care Hospice at www.journeycare.org or First United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake, Illinois at www.firstchurchcl.org.
