Michael Shayne Thorp, 51, of Nortonville, died Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Michael is survived by his wife, Leslie Thorp; daughter Amber Skye Meredith; sisters Rhonda Civiletti and Tressa Rodriguez; and brother David Thorp.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at New Abundant Life Fellowship, Nortonville. Burial: Noon at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville with honors. Visitation: After 8 a.m. Thursday.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.
