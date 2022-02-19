Karla Jo Brown Patmore, 49, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN.
She was born June 23, 1972 in Madisonville, KY, to Nancy Gamblin Brown and the late Curtis Brown.
Karla worked at the Pennyroyal Center as a First Step Coordinator and was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved to travel, crafting, her grandbabies, and most of all, being “NiNi.” She was an avid watcher of Hallmark Christmas movies and Disney movies.
Karla is survived by her husband of five years, James David; two daughters, Kendra Ashton Brasher, and fiancé, Justin, of Madisonville and Kayleigh Brooke Brasher and fiancé, Kyle, of Bowling Green, KY; brother, David (Johnna) Brown of Hopkinsville, KY; grandchildren, Millie Vanvactor, Aubree Vanvactor, Taelyn Griffin, Kaelyx Griffin, Kenleigh Blaire Rasdall, and Alivia Jo Vanvactor; and three nieces, Braydee Brown, Morgan Brown, and Ella Brown.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Bro. George Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Suthards Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Saturday and from 12:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Troy Brown, Justin Vanvactor, Kevin Martin, Randy Martin, Kaelyx Griffin, Tim Brown, Bill Brown, and Kyle Joiner.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.