Marcum Brite Jr., 82, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 21, 1938, in Cawood, to the late Marcum Brite and Hester Gray Brite.
He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Rebecca M. Spivey and Melany L. Brite; and two brothers, Herman and Paul Brite.
He was employed by ATT for over 40 years. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA and loved being outdoors.
Mr. Brite is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alma E. Brite and son, Andrew M. Brite; brothers, Alven (Jan) Brite, Ronny (Judith) Brite, Winston (Victoria) Brite, Mickey Brite, Clinton Brite, and Quentin Brite; two sisters, Connie Bright and Bonnie Cupp; and two grandchildren, Ethan and Leo.
Graveside services will be held with family only at Nebo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County at P.O. Box 932, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
