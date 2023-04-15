River Gibson, a nine-month-old infant, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors: parents, Victoria Hale and Caleb Gibson, and grandparents, Brian and Belinda Gibson, Larry and Amber Hale, and Jennifer Abell.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.