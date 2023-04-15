River Gibson, a nine-month-old infant, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors: parents, Victoria Hale and Caleb Gibson, and grandparents, Brian and Belinda Gibson, Larry and Amber Hale, and Jennifer Abell.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.