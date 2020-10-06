Sondra Johnson Williams, 48, of Earlington, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. She was born in Madisonville on Saturday, Jan. 8, 1972, to the late Jimmy Johnson and Ruth Ann Adams Farris.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She had worked at Hopkins and Christian County School systems as a teacher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Otis Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Alex Williams, of Earlington; two daughters, Casondra (KC) York, of Hopkinsville, Micaela Delaney, of Cadiz; one son, Michael (Caira) Smith, of Eureka, California; one sister, Candice Clark, of Wisconsin; one brother, Michael Johnson, of Dawson Springs; and four nieces.
Funeral services will be private at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
