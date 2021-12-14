Robert “Bobby” Wayne Friend, 54, of Hanson, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his home.
He was born on January 6, 1967 in Layfayette, Indiana to Luayne Pitts Pingleton and the late Robert Malcom Friend. Bobby was employed with Hibbs Electric in Madisonville and was a member of Pritchett’s Chapel. He enjoyed fishing and racing. His greatest passion was music where he shared his talents as a singer and musician. Bobby enjoyed spending time with family and friends and always enjoyed making them laugh.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sherri Spivey Friend; his mother and step-father, Luayne and Ronald Pingleton, of Madisonville; daughters, Sabra (Tyler) Jones, of Madisonville, and Brooke (Kenny) Weiskittel, of Hanson; son, Cody Friend, of Greenville; sister, Robin Johnston, of Hanson; grandchildren, Jovi and Weston Friend, Clayton Cullen, and Layla and Miles Weiskittel; and his nephews, Andrew Johnston, of Tennessee, and Jacob Johnston, of California.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Pritchett’s Chapel, 300 Combs Rd., Madisonville, Ky. 42431 with Pastor Steve Terry officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. The visitation will be from Noon until the service hour Friday at the church.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.