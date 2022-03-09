Betty Jean Cox, 85, of Madisonville, KY went home to be with Jesus Monday, March 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born May 29, 1936, in Hopkins County, KY to the late Woodrow Childers and Ruth McGregor Childers. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Willis Owen Bennett and her late husband, Roy “RT” Cox, a son, Gary Bennett, a daughter-in-law, Linda Bennett and two great grandchildren.
She loved her family, ministering with children’s church, cooking, music and singing as well as painting, and playing Bingo,.
She is survived by a son, Phillip (Barbara) Bennett of New Bern, NC; two daughters, Serina (Shane) White of Madisonville and Ladonna Childress of Dawson Springs, KY; a daughter-in-law, Donna Bennett of Madisonville; two sisters, Alice Nixon of St. Charles, KY and Helen Anderson also of St. Charles; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Payne and Rev. Phillip Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 9:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Rob Bennett, Blake Harris, Jack Bennett, Jonathan White, Kaleb Wyatt and Jeff Nixon. Honorary pallbearers will be Derrick McPherson and Tyler White.
