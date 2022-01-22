Bill Herbert, 59, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born on October 20, 1962, in Madisonville, to the late Alma Jean Pierce Riddle. Bill was the owner-operator of Co-op Towing. He enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and water sports. Bill was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Chuck Riddle; his brothers, Jimmy Boardwine and Rob Marmora; and his niece, April Asbury.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Lisa Phelps Herbert; his daughters, Kayla (Joshua) Everly and Nichole (Wayne) Butler, both of Madisonville, and Michelle (Steve) Ruby of Nortonville; his sons Nicholas Jarvis and Tim Clines, both of Madisonville; his sisters, Virginia Galloway of Marietta, Georgia, Glenda (Bobby) Baggett of Calhoun, Georgia, Lorean (Pat) Tullo of Norwood, Ohio, Candy Marmora of Milford, Ohio, and Debbie (Robert) Dunham of Loveland, Ohio; his brother, Robert “Sam” (Vickie) Boardwine of Trenton, Ohio; his aunt, Rita Stokes of White Plains; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Pastor Chris Manning officiating. Burial to follow at Silent Run Cemetery in Nebo. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
