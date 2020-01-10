NEBO -- Mary Blanche Hayes, 85, of Nebo, went to live with Jesus on Jan. 4, 2020. She was born to the late Marcus and Elizabeth Cowan. Her devoted husband of 64 years, John Will Hayes, went to meet Jesus in January 2016.
She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Parish Poe. She was a lifelong member of Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Nebo. She was a devoted wife and mother who worked alongside and supported her husband's farming and also enjoyed gardening, sewing and was a foster parent.
She is survived by four children, Anna Beth (Roger) Parish, Dorothy (Ray) Weir, Roger (Joni) Hayes and Tommy (Kathy) Hayes; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
