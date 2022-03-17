Dora Lou Brown of Earlington, died on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Edith Mann Karen, Starlin Brown, and Brian Brown; sisters, Annette Mann Rudolph, Beverly Mann, Pernell Eaves (Charles), and Kathy McClellan.
Service: 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mr. Zion Baptist Church. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
A mask is required for entry.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
