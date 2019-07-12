FAIRVIEW, Tenn. -- Mary Harvey Tucker Johnson, 89, of Fairview, formerly of Clay, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home. Mary was born April 4, 1930, to the late William Arthur and Carrie Lucy Harvey. She also was preceded in death by her first husband, J.C. Tucker, in 1996; and her second husband, Johnie Johnson, in 2004.
Survivors include a daughter, Jaylene Hughes (Brian) of Clarkesville, Tennessee; six sons, Garry Tucker (Elaine) of Unionville, Tennessee, Larry Tucker of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tommy Tucker (Melissa) of Greenbrier, Tennessee, and Jimmy Tucker, Ronnie Tucker and Danny Tucker (Cher), all of Nashville; a stepdaughter, Linda Main of Dixon; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren; 30 stepgreat-grandchildren; and 22 stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Community Fellowship Church with Brother Earl Reeves officiating. Burial is in White Oak Cemetery in Clay. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay and from 9 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.