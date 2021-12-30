Margaret Ann Lamb, 89, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Tradewater Health & Rehab in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Lamb was born Sept. 7, 1932, to the late Walter Poole and Gertrude Parker Poole. She worked for many years at Ottenheimer Manufacturing and was a foster grandparent at Outwood. Mrs. Lamb was a member of Dayspring Assembly of God in Dawson Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jackie Lamb; a son, Robert Aaron; a brother, Milton Poole; and a great-grandchild, Brice Young.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Neda Adams of Dawson Springs; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Jack and Sherry Lamb of Virginia; three grandchildren, Leann (Steven) Giese, Jason (Erin) Adams and Kelly Aaron; a step-granddaughter, Jessica Lamb; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Margaret Ann Lamb will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Shyflat Cemetery in Christian County with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial is to follow.
Mrs. Lamb’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
