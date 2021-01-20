James A. Smiley, 64, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and owned and operated Smiley Painting.
Survivors include his wife, Marcella Smiley; daughter Serena Son; sons Ryan Smiley and Taylor Barnett; sisters Phyllis Blackburn, Shirley Boren and Linda Smiley; and brothers Ronnie Smiley and Gary Smiley.
A private gathering in spring 2021 will be held to remember and honor his memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.