Donna Jo Boarman, 58, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her residence in Madisonville.
She was born January 6, 1963, in Owensboro, to the late Pat Knott and Joann Melton Knott. She was also preceded in death by her son, Noah Boarman.
Donna was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and was in the United States Marine Corps for four years. She was a very thoughtful person who never forgot an occasion to send a card. She was a devote Catholic. She loved reading, coloring on her iPad, and doing crafts.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Boarman, of Madisonville; two sons, Josh Boarman and Zack (Sierra) Boarman; two sisters, Suzanne (Mark) Blandford, of Owensboro, and Tricia (Harold) Murphy, of Elba; one grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Carl McCarthy. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School. Envelopes will be made available at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.