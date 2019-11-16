Clarence Emberton, 62, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Survivors include his sister, Nellie Goodall; and a brother, Jackie Emberton.
Private graveside services were held at Forest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum.
