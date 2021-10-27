Nora Judy Geraldine Lovan, 94, died on October 21, 2021.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews. She worked in the University of Kentucky IT Department as a computer programmer.
Memorial contribution: Humane Society of Kentucky in Judy’s name.
Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville on Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial: Star Hope Cemetery in Webster County.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.