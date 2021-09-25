Martha Trucinski, 99, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
She was born April 30, 1922, in Robertson Co. TN to the late Florence Portor and Ernest Hulsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Stanley Trucinski.
She enjoyed working in the yard and sitting and watching TV.
She is survived by her son, John Trucinski of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Ross Trucinski of Texas and Paul (Lindsey) Trucinski of Texas; and one great-grandchild, Grayson Trucinski.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 28, at 1:00 PM at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.