Sherri D. Marvel, 59, of Earlington, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She was born in Madisonville on Thursday, Aug. 4, 1960, to the late Vernon and Phyllis Almon.
Sherri was of the Christian faith and had worked at Walmart in the Deli Department.
She is survived by her stepmother, Janice Almon, of Dawson Springs; her three children, Shannon Orten, of Madisonville, Ashley Marvel, of Madisonville, and Nathan Marvel, of Earlington; one sister, Tina Elizabeth Almon, of Dawson Springs; one brother, Eddie Almon, of Earlington; five grandchildren, A.J. McFarland, Avantre Goodrich, Pacey Orten, Adarius Rice and Mallory Orten; three nieces, and one nephew.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Almon, Nathan Marvel, A.J. McFarland, Avantre Goodrich, Gavin Pepper and Mitch Mitchell.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.