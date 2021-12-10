Eugene “Gene” Ipock, 79, of Providence, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home. Mr. Ipock was born on June 8, 1941, in Hopkins County, the son of the late Mr. Edward Ipock and Mrs. Frances Janie Morse Bryant.
Mr. Ipock was a lifelong truck driver and a member of the Nebo United Methodist Church. He went to all of his grandchildren’s ball games, listened to gospel music and WFMW, dined out, sat on his porch, and walked at Baker Park.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla, who passed in 2014; sisters Joy Frances Morris and Rosetta Bryant; and one brother, Bruce Fletcher.
Mr. Ipock is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Tim) Dukes of Coiltown, Dianna (Bill) Duncan of Madisonville and Rebecca “JoJo” (Troy) Weaver of Providence; his sister, Bertha (Larry) Harris of Clay; his brothers, Tommy Ipock of Clay, Doug (Gayle) Bryant of Coiltown, Tommy (Judy) Fletcher of Madisonville and Fabian (Dianne) Ipock of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel at Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Duncan, Tim Dukes and Troy Weaver.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Duncan, Kevin Dukes, Jacob Weaver, Austin Dukes, Braxton Luckett, Ben Dukes and Adam Chambliss.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Caring for Webster County Cancer Fighters, 158 Clayton Ave., Dixon, KY 42409.
