BENTON — Linda Ruth Cox, 77, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was born March 21, 1943, in Detroit to her late parents, James and Ruth “Corean” Wells Jowers.
She worked as a secretary for Austin Powder and was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. Linda loved working with flowers around the house, dancing and listening to good country music like George Jones and Conway Twitty. She loved her grandkids and great grandkids and also loved animals. Her Boston Terrier, Zebo, held a special place in her heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rodger Jowers.
Linda is survived by her husband of nine years, Charles “Ed” Cox; two daughters, Kimberly (Rusty) Smith of Madisonville, Jennifer (Jeffery) Bumpus of Onton; four stepdaughters, Laura Byrley, Jenny Rentfrow, Kerrie Winters and Angela Morrison; five grandchildren, Cody Smith, Kyle Smith, Connor Smith, Zachary Richmond and Travis Richmond; eight step-grandchildren, Dalton Rentfrow, Austin Rentfrow and six others; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Linda Ruth Cox will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the Marshall County Human Society, 6301 U.S. Highway 68, Benton, KY 42025.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the Hugs from Home program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
To share a hug or leave a message for the family, please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.