James Edward Epley, 79, of Nortonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. He was born in Earlington on Feb. 11, 1941, to the late James V. and Eunice K. Epley. He was a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Nortonville, a U.S. Army veteran, a member of American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville and had worked for U.S. Express as a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle Epley; and a brother, Johnny Epley.
Mr. Epley is survived by his three children, Debbie Fultz of Houston, Karrie Young of Sebring, Florida, and Rhonda Epley of Newport Richey, Florida; one sister, Shirley Offutt of Madisonville; three brothers, Ronnie Epley of Nortonville, Billy Epley of Madisonville and Jerry Epley of Crossroads, Texas; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating and burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Military rites will be performed graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Epley to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1120, Nortonville, KY 42442 or to a charity of the contributor’s choice.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
