SMYRNA, TENNESSEE — Ruth Gipson Alvarez, 49, of Smyrna, TN, formerly of Madisonville, passed away, Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN.
She was born January 31, 1973 in Madisonville, KY to the late Johnny Gipson and Bettie Ann Huddleston. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Nava Perez.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Alvarez; daughter, Kimberly Reaume; two sons, Alejundro Alvarez Gipson and Randaldo Alvarez Gipson; sister, Donna Hughes; brother, Johnny Gipson; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a past member of Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Madisonville. She loved to dance, shop, and clean. If there was music on, she could dance for hours while cleaning.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Minor officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery in White Plains, KY.
Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cobb, Alejundro Alvarez Gispon, Ranaldo Alvarez Gipson, Kenneth Young, and Kenneth Drake.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
