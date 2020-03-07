Alan Blake Hancock, 66 of Nebo, KY passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Jenny Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville, KY.
He was born September 17, 1953 to the late William Edward Hancock and Wanda Joyce Martin Hancock. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Aaron Wilson.
Alan was a member of Praise Temple Church in Madisonville.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday and after 12 noon until the service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
