Brian Kolb, 61, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Tuesday October 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by family after a short illness.
Brian was born April 13, 1961, in Princeton, IN to the late Margie Ice Shouse and Robert P. Kolb. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Kolb, and step-father, Marlin Shouse.
Brian was a heavy equipment operator and worked for the City of Madisonville Wastewater Collection Department. He loved his family and friends. He loved NASCAR, backwoods riding on his razor with his best beagle, Toby, and his friends, and RV’ing. He attended Victory Church and was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his sister, Karen (Randy) Kittinger; brother, Steven (Beverly) Kolb, all of Madisonville, KY; nephews, Ryan (Wendy) Kolb and Don Michael Kolb of Madisonville and Wes Farmer and fiancé, MacKenzie Nation, of Bowling Green, KY; nieces, Alicia (Jason) Pollard of Madisonville and Laura (Travis) Faughender of Princeton, KY; great nieces and nephews, Mason Kolb, Mya Kolb, Jax Pollard, Jase Pollard, Kolbey Faughender, and Aubree Faughender; long-time companion, Kim Edmiston, step-daughters, Brandi (Kevin) Forker, and Jamie (Chase) Franks of Owensboro, KY; and step-grandchildren, Ellison and Millie Forker. He is also survived by two maternal aunts, Betty Cain and Jane Arnold, both of Petersburg, IN; and his step-mother, Betty Kolb of Princeton, IN.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral in Madisonville with Pastor Kris Goodman officiating and Gary Arnold assisting. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 12:00 P.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Kittinger, David Phillips, Walter Rhew, Donnie Guynn, David Day, and Doug Hoard. Honorary pallbearers are Lyndall Phillips, Moses Smith, and Pete Dexter.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
