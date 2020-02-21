Betty Jewell Pulley, 86, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Oak Ridge Senior Living. Born June 11, 1933, to the late James Mathis and the late Ruby Mohon Mathis Miller, she was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed watching UK basketball and Atlanta Braves baseball. Her family was her pride and joy. Time with them was well-spent. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe Pulley.
Betty is survived by her children, Debbie Pyles of Nortonville, Butch (Teresa) Pulley of Nortonville and James Craig (Karen) Pulley of Whitehouse, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Christopher Jarrod (Kirk) Pyles, Leslie (Ryan) Martin, Matt (Elizabeth) Pulley, Mitchell (Lauren) Pulley, Megan Pulley, Lauren (Thomas) Pugh and Joshua (Darby) Pulley; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Steve Sandefur officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.