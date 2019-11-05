Ginger Roberts Rutledge, 61, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital.
She was born Aug. 31, 1958, in Madisonville to Bennie Roberts and Bennie Rene Crick Roberts.
Ginger worked as a registered nurse at NHC and worked at Roberts Bro. Coal for over 20 years. She was a master gardener and loved to sing. She sang with the Madisonville Community Choir for years and was a full-time mom.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Phil Rutledge of Morton's Gap; two sons, Ches Matheny of Madisonville and Cameron Matheny of Madisonville; one sister, Cinnamon (Craig) Shoulta of Madisonville; and one granddaughter, Desaray Weeks of Lafayette, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Larry Davis officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation will be Noon until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chesley Matheny, Cameron Matheny, David Roberts, Frank Roberts, Toby Roberts, and Mitchell Dupree. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Allen Dupree and Jerry Roberts.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
