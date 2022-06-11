Hurb Smith, 60, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 1, 1961, in Madisonville, to the late James Orville Smith and Ivy Duncan Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Artie Smith, Tom Smith, Paul Wayne Smith, Eddie Smith, and John Wiley and sister, Joann Cates.
Hurb worked as a self employed auto body repairman. He enjoyed many things such as riding his motorcycle, talking politics, working on cars, playing pool and his guitar, and playing with his animals.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Beverly Smith; two sons, Jason (Shelly) Wiley of Madisonville and Daniel Wiley of Madisonville; three brothers, Danny Smith of Madisonville, Ray (Stephanie) Wiley of Murfreesboro, TN, and Robert Smith of Manitou, KY; five grandchildren, Lilin Massey, Taylor Wiley, Phoenix Wiley, Travis Belt, and Brandon Belt; and several great grandchildren.
Cremation services were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
