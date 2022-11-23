DAWSON SPRINGS — Larry Wayne Adams, 71, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at his home in Dawson Springs with his family and friends by his side. Mr. Adams was born September 10, 1951, to Alvie Adams and Estella Ladd Adams in Dawson Springs. He worked at Buckhorn Manufacturing in Dawson Springs for 37 years, for Scotty Ray Parsons, Sr. on his farm since he was 14 years old, and he worked as a carpenter for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he was of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Randal Joe Adams; four brothers, Joe David Adams, William Earl Adams, James Alvey Adams, and Jimmy Edward Adams; one sister, Betty Lou Martin; and a niece, Barbara Lou Shipp.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Trotter Adams of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Lori Diane Baird (Jon) of Dawson Springs and Michelle Lyn Brantley (Will) of Murray; two sons, Mark Wayne Adams of Dawson Springs and Glen Alvie Adams (Brandon) of Whitehouse, Tennessee; two sisters, Jean Gray of Dawson Springs and Lucille Kimberlin (Richard) of Vancouver, Washington; and five grandchildren, Andrew Caleb Adams, Isabella Nadine Adams, Carter Wayne Adams, Annicka Zariah Baird, and William Anse Brantley.
The funeral service for Larry Wayne Adams will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Butch McKnight and Will Brantley officiating the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Mark Adams, Carter Adams, Will Brantley, Jon Baird, David Purdy, Jr., and Andrew Caleb Adams. Honorary pallbearers include Anse Brantley, Annicka Baird, and Isabella Adams.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
