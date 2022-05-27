Timothy W. Hammonds, 70, of Madisonville passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born in Lafayette, Indiana January 27, 1952, to the late Garrett M. Hammonds Sr. and Iva Mae Hammonds. When he was five years old, he moved with his family to his father’s birthplace, Earlington. Tim was a 1970 graduate of Earlington High School and was a 1972 graduate of Lockyear Business College in Evansville, Indiana.
Tim began working at Cates Olds-Cadillac, Inc. in Madisonville in June of 1972 as business manager. He later worked as an accountant for Groves Electric in Madisonville. He enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1972, and left for basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina in 1973. Tim served six years in the Army Reserve.
Tim married Debra (Debbie) Kay Knight November 3, 1972 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Madisonville.
Tim attended Earlington First Christian Church. He loved golf, had won the Eli Barron Golf Tournament twice, and had set course records at local golf courses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Hammonds and his two brothers, Garrett M. Hammonds, Jr. and Michael Shepherd.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Leslie Arrington and her husband, Matthew, of Stanwood, Washington; his son, Jason Hammonds of Madisonville; his sister, Glenda Lutz of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Aidan, Zoey, and Brayden; mother-in-law, Doris Knight; sister-in-law, Cheri Bennett and her husband, Gregory; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Stephen Patterson officiating and the burial with Military Rites performed by the 101st Airbourne Ft. Campbell will be held graveside at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contribution envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
