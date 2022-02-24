Timothy Travis Smith, better known to his family & friends as Timmy, was born June 20, 1963, in Madisonville, to the late Betty Jean Smith and James White. He departed this life on February 13, 2020, at 8:01 p.m. at Deaconess Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Timmy graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School. He loved going to church every Sunday, attending the Mt. Sinai Glorious Church of God in Danville, Virginia under the leadership of Bishop A.R. Linder.
In addition to his parents, Timmy was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Alan Smith, and his loving sister, Brenda Elaine Smith Clark.
Timmy leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter: Bridget (Q) Hunter of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Xy’ Karius, Bruce, Shiera, and Kara all of Madisonville; sisters, Rocelia Owens of Madisonville, Sharon (Marshall) Turner of Danville, Virginia, and Marilyn (Donnie) Oldom of Princeton; and brother, Mallory (Marcella) Smith of Madisonville. He also leaves to cherish his memory, the Mason Family, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service is at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Mason & Sons Funeral Home with walk-thru visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial in Eastside Odd Fellows Cemetery. A mask is required.
Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
