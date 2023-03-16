DAWSON SPRINGS — Dr. William M. Davis, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at the age of 80.
Bill was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up there and in Chicago, Illinois. He worked in a variety of jobs in his younger years, in a silver mine and on a lake freighter, enlisting in the Army and serving in Viet Nam, a zookeeper at the Brookfield Zoo, and studying dragonflies and starlings. After several years working as a nurse in Chicago, Illinois, he became a podiatrist. He moved to Kentucky in 1985 and practiced at the Trover Clinics in Madisonville, Hopkinsville, and Dawson Springs until his retirement.
Bill enjoyed walking in the woods and traveling the world. He loved his many dogs and his other pets over the years including fish, ducks, geese, a pig, peacocks, and more.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Nina Brewer-Davis of Oak Park, Illinois; son, Charlie Davis of Dawson Springs; as well as his grandchildren, Rune and Susanna; son-in-law, Michael Brewer-Davis; and former spouse, Betsy Davis.
No funeral arrangements are planned.
