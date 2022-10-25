EARLINGTON — James Whitmer, 60, of Earlington, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was formerly employed by Trace Industries and Bill Whitmer Lawn Mower Repairs. James was a member of Greater Lighthouse Church.
Survivors: sister, Roseanna Whitmer Oglesby.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
