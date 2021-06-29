Betty Ann Hollis Gunther, 82, of Nebo, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home.
Betty was a homemaker. She was a member of Johnson Island Baptist Church in Nebo.
Survivors include her children, Tom Gunther, Fred (Vicky) Gunther, Elizabeth (John) Odom, Brenda Hooper and Mark (Claudia) Gunther, and Diana VonGlahn; brother, Bob Hollis.
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Princeton. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
