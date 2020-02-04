Fonda Oldham, 54, of Clay, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her residence.
She worked at Busler’s convenient store. Survivors include her daughter, Alisha Oldham; and her son, Robert Oldham; sisters Ann House, Margie Hearon, Mary Jones, Brenda Virgin and Debbie Rushing; and brothers Tom Oldham, Jerry Oldham, Rubin Oldham and Robbie Oldham. Graveside services: 1 p.m. Thursday at Blackford Cemetery, Blackford. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Vanover Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.