AS YOU GO — — willing to be interrupted, Sherry Hobgood, 67, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson. She was born July 7, 1956, in Madisonville to the late Ernest Dean Faulk and Joyce Hope Wiggins Faulk.
Sherry’s involvement in various spiritual groups and prayer centers exemplified her unwavering commitment to nurturing the spiritual well-being of others. She stood as a beacon of light, serving as a spiritual figure and guide for many, offering solace, wisdom, and support all throughout our community. Sherry was a member at Stringtown Church and her faith extended beyond and into the community. She frequented the prayer room at Gather, in addition to her involvement in both the Banquet and jail ministries. Sherry’s sense of humor let her light up any room she walked into, and made her the best fishing partner one could hope for, too. She was a big jokester, enjoyed gardening, and most of all, loved big.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Geraldine Faulk; brothers, Rodger Dean Faulk and Terry Dewight Faulk; sister, Karen Denise Faulk Wilson; and stepsister, Cinthia Lamb James.
She is survived by her husband of over 41 years, Jerry Hobgood of Madisonville; stepchildren, Michael (Terri) Hobgood of Owensboro, Mark Hobgood of Madisonville, and Julie Hobgood of Owensboro; brother, Steven (Pam) Faulk; stepsisters, Valerie Griffey and Renae Miller; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Covenant Community Church, with Gary and Marsha Ball officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Care by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
