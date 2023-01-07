DAWSON SPRINGS — Bobby Joe Newberry, age 65, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence. He was an underground coal miner and truck driver.
Survivors: wife, Shannon Buck Hallum Newberry; daughter, Christy Messemore; son, Bobby Joe Newberry, Jr.; son, Kerry Scott Melton; stepson, Christopher Hallum; sisters, Margaret Ladd and JoAnn Johnson; step-daughter, Agusta Hallum; and stepson, Christopher Hallum.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.