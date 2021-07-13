Kimberly Brashear, 59, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday July 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born Jan. 5, 1962, in Madisonville, to the late Bill Uzzle and Betty Pendergraff Uzzle. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Uzzle.
Kimberly was owner of KCK Welding and a member of Nebo Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter play softball and spending time with her children. She loved riding motorcycles, going camping, and her dogs, Kobe and Bentley.
She is survived by her companion, Dale Day; daughter, Kristy (Jason) Patterson, of Hanson; and son, Dustin (Shawna) Brashear, of Nebo; five grandchildren, Courtney Patterson, Kendall Patterson, Ryleigh Brashear, Ramsie Brashear, and William Brashear; and sister-in-law, Laura “Missy” Uzzle, of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville with Bro. Terry Rhye officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Patterson, Dustin Brashear, Darwin Rideout, Jackie “Ace” Pearce, Steve “Smoke” Taylor, and Caleb Burge. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren, Tammy Taylor, and Missy Uzzle.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
