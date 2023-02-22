DAWSON SPRINGS — Misty Kaye Payne, 45, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born in Morganfield Mar. 28, 1977, to the late Loyal Cochran and Kathy Mitchell of Clay. She was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Payne of Dawson Springs; her mother, Kathy Mitchell of Clay; four daughters, Alexis Manning and her husband, Brockton, of Hanson, Amber McCune and her husband, Aaron, of Dawson Springs, Serenity Cobb and her husband, Logan, of Earlington, and Kendra Payne and her fiancé, Yosiyah McCune, of Dawson Springs; one sister, Kimberly Queen and her husband, Jeff, of Evansville, Indiana; one brother, Paul Cochran and his wife, Shana, of Louisville; five grandchildren, Naomi McCune, Zeriyah McCune, Ezekiel McCune, Malachi McCune, and Elena Cobb; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Pritchett’s Chapel, 405 Combs Road, Madisonville, with Bishop James Long officiating.
Care by Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.