Glenda Bowles Gonzalez, 85, of Madisonville, KY died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
She was born January 10, 1935 in Hanson, KY, to the late Leaston LeGrand and Rosalie Griffin LeGrand. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Joel Bowles and her second husband, Luz Gonzalez; two brothers and a sister.
Glenda was the Hanson School Secretary for many years. She liked playing golf and the piano and was a big UK Wildcat fan.
She is survived by two daughters, JoAnn (Doug) Ford of Newburg, IN and Roselle (Walter) Fitch of Madisonville; one son, Gary (Brenda) Bowles of Hanson; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson.
Memorial gifts may take the form of donations to the Charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
