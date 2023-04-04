NORTONVILLE — Travis Dale Vandiver, 43, of Nortonville, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home.
Survivors: wife, Kristi (Smith) Vandiver; children, Courtney Vandiver, Nicholas Vandiver, Emma Vandiver, and Josie Vandiver; mother, Penny Vandiver; and brother, Jake Vandiver.
Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
