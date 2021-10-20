James “JP” Paul Melton, 13, of Madisonville, KY passed away October 17, 2021 at his residence.
He was born July 1, 2008 in Madisonville to Jason Melton and Joy Morgan Melton. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and his brother, Christopher Melton.
He enjoyed playing soccer, swimming, and making TikToks. He loved his pets, little kids, playing video games, and hanging out with his friend group.
He is survived by his parents; his sister, Lillie Melton of Madisonville; his brother Matthew Melton of Madisonville; his grandparents, Alan and Kathy Morgan of Madisonville, Steve and Susan Melton of Central City, KY; along with lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday October 21, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. George Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday October 20, 2021 and from 9:00 A.M. Thursday until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chris Scott, Jake Duncan, Josh Morgan, Brian Melton, Norman Franklin, and Matt Corbett.
