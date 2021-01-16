Michael Wallace Stearsman, 69, of Mortons Gap, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home. Born Nov. 7, 1951, to the late Lowell and Gertie (Adcock) Stearsman, he was a member of the Mortons Gap Christian Church and graduated from South Hopkins High in 1969 and later earned his associate degree in science from Madisonville Community College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970-72, which included a tour in Vietnam from May 1971 through March 1972.
Michael retired from to the USPS and was very active in the community. He served on the Hopkins County School Board for multiple terms and served as chairman. He also served on Mortons Gap City Council and was instrumental in starting the Jaycee Chapter in Mortons Gap. Always active in local youth sports including baseball, basketball and football, he was a driving force for getting football started at South Hopkins High School, including to help build the field house. His support continued on the Central High School sports over the years also. He hosted a weekly sports radio show at Joe’s Barbershop with Stacy Darnell with local coaches and other guest weekly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Davis; and nephews Kyle Davis and John O’Bryant.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Nancy (Norvell) Stearsman; son Kris Stearsman; sister Mary (Mike) O’Bryant; brother Robert Stearsman; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Honorable Charles Boteler officiating and military rites by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Private committal at the Western Kentucky Veteran’s Affair Cemetery in Hopkinsville will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family can be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com. COVID-19 restrictions are expected.
