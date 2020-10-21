Betty Fay Braden, 67, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born in Hopkins County on Aug. 14, 1953, to the late Douglas Weaver and Betty Jo Dockery Dulin. She had worked at Granger County Tennessee as a school bus driver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Phipps; her son, Stephen Michels; brother Troy Weaver; and sister Shala Gibbs.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Braden; daughter Jolois Phipps; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Burial will be at Granger Memorial Gardens in Rutledge, Tennessee.
Memorial contributions can be made to Betty Braden Memorial Fund at Reid Walters Funeral Home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.